EU Council President expresses concern over fresh Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

President of European Council Charles Michel has expressed concern about the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes, Azernews reports.

“Reports about fighting on the Armenia - Azerbaijan border are extremely worrying. Need a complete and sustainable ceasefire. There is no alternative to peace and stability - and there is no alternative to diplomacy to ensure it,” Michel tweeted.

“I am in contact with both leaders Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has asked EU Special Representative Klaar to travel to Baku and Yerevan to work on preventing further escalation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has expressed support to Azerbaijan over the recent incident on the state border with Armenia.

"Azerbaijani lands were under occupation for 30 years. The diplomats, the OSCE Minsk Group, international system or international actors didn't do anything to stop the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was secured as a result of second Karabakh war," he said during a governmental meeting.

"A new opportunity for peace appeared after the war. However, Armenia once again resorted to provocation yesterday. If we want stability and peace in the region, then the problems between the two countries must find their solution. We play an important role in this issue, but we are always close to fraternal Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan will never be alone," Cavusoglu emphasized.

Likewise, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin also lent his support to Azerbaijan over the recent incident on the country's border with Armenia.

"Clashes on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border are worrisome. While the negotiations continue, Armenia should stay away from provocative attitudes. Peace and stability can only be achieved on the basis of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and legitimate rights. Turkey stands by Azerbaijan,” Kalin tweeted.

In the same vein, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci offered condolences to the relatives and friends of the servicemen who died as a result of the Armenian provocation on the state border.

"I express my condolences to the families of those killed as a result of the Armenian provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. Turkiye has always stood by Azerbaijan in its rightful cause and will continue to do so," Bagchi wrote on his Twitter account.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, and the military infrastructure was damaged, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.