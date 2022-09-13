Baku calls news about invasion into Armenian territory as "nonsense"

The news about the invasion of Azerbaijan into the territory of Armenia, disseminated in the Armenian media and the segment of social networks, is nothing but nonsense.

The Republic of Armenia is the only aggressor and occupier in the region. The presence of personnel and equipment of the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh economic zone of Azerbaijan continues.

In response to the large-scale provocation of Armenia, the Azerbaijan Army is conducting local countermeasures and neutralizing firing points.

Armenia's ongoing military adventurism and revanchism policy, intensive shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan, and Gadabay directions over the past month, and its large-scale provocations today are the main reasons for the aggravation of the situation. Military-political leadership of Armenia bears responsibility for all of these.



