Azerbaijan condoles with Turkiye over casualties in anti-terror operation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has condoled with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar over the deaths of Turkish servicemen in an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Hasanov expressed his deep sorrow about the incident in a letter to Turkiye’s National Defense Minister.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of becoming Shahids (martyrs) and wounding of servicemen of the glorious Turkish army in the region, where the counter-terrorism operations are conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces to neutralize the threat of terrorism in the region and to protect the civilians residing there from terrorist attacks and threats. Your grief is our grief, too. We always stand by the Armed Forces of fraternal Turkiye and support them with all our strength in the fight against terrorism. I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the heroic Turkish soldiers, who became Shahids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. May Allah rest their souls in peace," the letter reads.

Four Turkish servicemen were killed in a fight with terrorists in northern Iraq, where the country is conducting a cross-border operation, codenamed Claw-Lock, the Turkish National Defense Ministry reported on September 11.

The ministry statement noted that operations in the region are still underway. Turkiye frequently conducts operations in Iraq, which borders it in the south, as part of its war against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members headquartered in northern Iraq's Kurdish area.

In April, Turkey started Operation Claw-Lock to attack PKK hideouts in northern Iraq.

Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union all consider the PKK a terrorist organization.