Azerbaijani military positions come under Armenian fire in Gadabay, Lachin, Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Units of the Armenian armed forces and the Karabakh-based armed separatist groups have shelled Azerbaijani military positions in Gadabay, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

On the evening of September 11, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various calibers of arms, subjected to fire Azerbaijani military positions in Gadabay’s Novoivanovka and Lachin's Husulu villages from their positions in Jil village of Chambarak region and Khanazakh village of Gorus [Goris] region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the ministry said.

Furthermore, members of illegal Armenian armed groups, stationed in areas under the temporary control of the Russian peace-keeping contingent in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar’s Agqaya village.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan on November 10, 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin districts. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire. The previous truce violation was recorded on September 10-11 in the direction of Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev stated that peace would come to the Caucasus based on the five principles Baku has recently proposed for normalizing relations with Armenia.

To recap, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met for the fourth time in Brussels on August 31 under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel to look into ways of expediting preparations for drafting a peace deal.