Shelling Azerbaijani lands by Armenia is blow to peace process - Trend News Agency's deputy director

By Trend

Shelling of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia is a blow to the peace process, Trend News Agency's Deputy Director, political expert Sahil Karimli told Yeni TV channel, Trend reports.

Karimli noted that a few days ago, the Azerbaijani state handed over five Armenian servicemen to Armenia, thus showing great humanism. The servicemen previously were brought to justice for committing war crimes in Azerbaijan after Armenia's signing of the act of surrender [trilateral statement between presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and Armenia’s prime minister following the 2020 Second Karabakh War] and received appropriate punishment by a court decision.

"Azerbaijan again made a big concession to Armenia by returning these soldiers. This was also a great contribution to the peace process. Unfortunately, despite the outstretched hand of peace, Armenia intensively shells the territories of Azerbaijan. This means testing the patience of Azerbaijan,” he said. “Apparently, the leadership of Armenia forgets about the military power of Azerbaijan, not assuming that at any moment it can receive a crushing blow.”

“Undoubtedly, if military provocations continue, the enemy will be instantly destroyed. The leadership of Armenia must realize that the progress of the peace process, the signing of a peace treaty is inevitable. Sooner or later it will happen, and it will happen on the conditions put forward by Azerbaijan,” Karimli said.

“If the Armenian side believes that with these provocations it puts pressure on Azerbaijan and gains advantage at the negotiating table, then it better think again. Such non-constructive steps are useless and won’t give any results," added Karimli.



