Construction of road from Georgia's Kakheti to border with Azerbaijan kicks off

By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of a 17-km-long road from the Georgian region of Kakheti to the border with Azerbaijan has begun, the Department of Highways of the Georgian Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure said in a statement.

Under the project, a two-lane asphalt road and six bridges will be built.

The project to the tune of $30.5 million is being implemented with a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The site is part of one of the main roads of Kakheti (Tbilisi-Bakurtsikhe-Lagodekhi), which passes through a densely populated area of ??the region and is characterized by a high intensity of transit traffic. The new section involves a detour of settlements, which will reduce travel time.

This route will connect the Tbilisi-Bakurtsikhe-Lagodekhi international road from the side of the Alazani Valley with the internal roads of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic sectors. The two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.