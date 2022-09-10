Azerbaijan's Karabakh reviving through intensive reconstruction activities – US traveler

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Karabakh is being revived through intensive reconstruction activities, Californian traveler Charles Adams told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is rapidly restoring its liberated lands, which have been under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years. Now we are in the Aghali village of the Zangilan district. All conditions for living and working have been created here. During our two-day trip to liberated Karabakh, we witnessed the consequences of Armenian vandalism committed during the first Karabakh war in the 1990s. However, we also saw the restoration process, as well as the newly built modern houses in the Aghali village," he stressed.

The trip of famous travelers from over 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur continues.

The team leader is Charles Veley, founder and CEO of the 'Most Traveled People' (MTP) club, which is one of the four largest travel clubs worldwide.

On the first day of the three-day visit, the travelers saw Shusha and Aghdam cities, on the second day – Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, while on the third day – Zangilan and Jabrayil districts.

The trip, which is to last until September 10, is of exceptional importance for promoting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of dark tourism.