International travelers visit Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan

By Trend

International travelers visited the Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Trend reports.

The guests have been informed about the reconstruction activities, as well as the 'smart village' benefits.

The trip of famous travelers from over 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur continues.

The team leader is Charles Veley, founder and CEO of the 'Most Traveled People' (MTP) club, which is one of the four largest travel clubs worldwide.

On the first day of the three-day visit, the travelers saw Shusha and Aghdam cities, on the second day – Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, while on the third day – Zangilan and Jabrayil districts.

The trip, which is to last until September 10, is of exceptional importance for popularizing Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of dark tourism.