Canadian traveler talks on necessity to urge UNESCO to send its mission to Karabakh

By Trend

A traveler from Canada Francisco Reyes talked about the necessity to urge UNESCO to send its a mission to Karabakh, Trend reports.

"The first task is to create conditions for the security of tourists. Unfortunately, the scale of mined territories of Karabakh region hinders the speedy development," he said.

According to him, UNESCO and other international organizations have to visit these territories to directly assess the destruction, assist in the mine clearance process and convey the truth to the world community.

"I'm visiting Karabakh for the first time and I think that Azerbaijan sees a lot of opportunities for economic development in this region. There are all premises for the successful development of tourism. A good foundation has already been laid, and excellent roads and an international airport have been built. I was also impressed by the houses already built and the plans for the construction and restoration of villages. I am sure that thanks to everyone's efforts, this region will turn into one of the key tourist destinations," the traveler added.

Trips of famous travelers from more than 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur continue.