New USAID Mission Director for Azerbaijan named

Michael Nehrbass has assumed his position as the new Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Azerbaijan.

Previously, Nehrbass served as Deputy Mission Director in Pakistan. Prior to joining USAID/Pakistan, he oversaw stabilization, economic growth, and democracy and governance activities for USAID/Iraq. Nehrbass joined USAID as a Foreign Service Officer in 2001. He has served in Afghanistan, Angola, Georgia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Iraq, and in USAID’s Africa Bureau in Washington.

As Azerbaijan's Mission Director, the official will oversee USAID programs in support of Azerbaijan’s priorities.

“I look forward to building on the successes of USAID development programs and strengthening our partnerships with the Government of Azerbaijan, the donor community, the private sector, and civil society”, Nehrbass said.

The United States recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on December 25, 1991. The countries established their diplomatic relations in the same year. On March 6, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Washington, and on March 16, 1992, the United States opened its embassy in Baku, with Robert Finn as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.

Since 1991, USAID has provided over $427 million to improve the lives of Azerbaijani people.