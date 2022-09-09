Defense chief receives Turkish contingent head of joint monitoring center in Karabakh

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has received the outgoing chief of the Turkish contingent, Lt-Gen Abdullah Katirci, in the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center, Azernews reports via the ministry.

At a meeting, the sides stressed that Azerbaijan-Turkiye ties, including military cooperation, are founded on brotherhood and goodwill.

Furthermore, Hasanov wished Katirci well in his future activities.

After Katirci, Maj-Gen Fatih Akpinar will lead the Turkish contingent of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in Aghdam.

The memorandum on the establishment of a joint ceasefire control center in Azerbaijan was signed between Turkiye and Russia on November 11, 2020.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring is being carried out by Turkish and Russian military representatives.

The protection of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center is carried out by the Azerbaijani army.

Meanwhile, a NATO training course is being held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in an unrelated report on September 9.

As part of the NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme, the “Intermediate and Advanced Course on Post Quantum Cryptography” is being conducted for the Defense Ministry, as well as other government agency representatives.

The participants are given briefings on numerous issues during the course, as well as detailed discussions are being held on topics. Participants also engage in hands-on group projects, the ministry said.