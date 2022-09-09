Baku, Spain eye multifaceted cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno have discussed multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In an expanded meeting on September 7 as part of Bayramov's official visit to Spain, the ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening the Azerbaijani-Spanish cooperation in a variety of areas, including economy, trade, high technologies, energy, science and education, tourism, culture, and others.

In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the parties stressed the importance of bilateral high-level visits and political involvement in the development of ties.

Bayramov briefed his colleague on the region's post-conflict status, reconstruction activities in the liberated regions, mine clearance, as well as work done to ensure the safe return of IDPs to their homes, and Azerbaijan's efforts to promote regional peace.

The minister stressed that substantial work has been done on the liberated territories in the sectors of tourism, alternative energy, agriculture, and mining industry and broad prospects exist for cooperation with Spanish companies. Moreover, he pointed out that investments in the Alat Free Economic Zone will benefit bilateral relations.

Bueno, for his part, highlighted the Spanish companies’ interests in investing in Azerbaijan, adding that there are broad opportunities for collaboration in tourism, commerce, and economic spheres.

Opinions were exchanged on Azerbaijan's partnership with the European Union, as well as problems of energy and transit cooperation. It was emphasized that Spain actively supports the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and the country will play a more active role in this process during its presidency of the organization in 2023.

The Spanish minister emphasized that the memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 18 opened new cooperation perspectives for Spain. The Spanish corporation Enagas' 16 percent share in the Southern Gas Corridor was fondly remembered.

Bueno stressed that the European Union supports mediation efforts in the region, and is ready to contribute to ensuring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties also discussed issues of mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of international organizations and multilateral formats.

The ministers signed a Memorandum between ADA University and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain during the meeting. The sides underlined that this document would contribute to the growth of links between the diplomatic academies and the expansion of educational exchanges.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers held a news conference to discuss the outcomes.