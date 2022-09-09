Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye interaction of women entrepreneurs

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Chairwoman of the Uzbek Parliament Tanzila Narbayeva discussed the interaction of women entrepreneurs on September 7.

The discussion took place within the framework of Gafarova's visit to Uzbekistan's Tashkent to attend the 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (14SWSP).

At the meeting, it was especially noted that the inter-parliamentary dialogue serves to strengthen comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Further, the sides exchanged views on the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

The 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (14SWSP), convened by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in close cooperation with the Oliy Majlis (Supreme Assembly) of Uzbekistan, will take place in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), from 8 to 9 September 2022.

The Summit provides women in the highest decision-making positions of parliament a forum in which to exchange ideas and experiences that are of interest to their national and international agendas.

It is open to women Speakers of national parliaments as well as to women presidents of regional and international parliamentary assemblies that are Associate Members of the IPU. Selected special guests will also be invited to attend the Summit.