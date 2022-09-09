Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission undergoes structural changes

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending Presidential Order No. 1554 "On Azerbaijan's approving the new composition of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Georgia" dated July 4, 2006.

Following the order, the words "Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" are added after the words "Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan", as well as the words "President of Azerenerji OJSC" are added after the words "Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC" in the first part of the relevant document.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will notify Georgia of the amendments to the decree.