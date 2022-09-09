Azerbaijan reduces powers of State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the "Regulations on the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development, and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Presidential Decree No. 119 dated June 6, 2018.

Following the decree, subparagraph 3.0.14 of the above-mentioned Regulations has been abolished.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been tasked with resolving issues stemming from the decree.

Paragraph 3.0.14 of the relevant provision envisaged the engagement in the preparation of public orders for the restoration, construction, and repair of facilities and other fixed assets under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, as well as the implementation of technical mean upgrades.