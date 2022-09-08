Azerbaijani president views conditions at newly-built school complex No 87 in Baku's Surakhani District [PHOTO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the newly-built school complex No 87 in Surakhani district, Baku.

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the conditions created at school.

The 2,304-seat school is fitted with all the equipment.

The state-of-the-art school building, to be commissioned in the new academic year, includes 82 classrooms.

The four-story building has classrooms, labor, military, drawing, medical, music, and teacher's rooms, laboratories, a library, a canteen, sports, aerobics, and assembly halls. The school is fully supplied with the necessary furniture, equipment, and visual aids.