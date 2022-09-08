TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president views conditions at newly-built school complex No 87 in Baku's Surakhani District [PHOTO]

08 September 2022 [15:20] - TODAY.AZ

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the newly-built school complex No 87 in Surakhani district, Baku.

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the conditions created at school.

The 2,304-seat school is fitted with all the equipment.

The state-of-the-art school building, to be commissioned in the new academic year, includes 82 classrooms.

The four-story building has classrooms, labor, military, drawing, medical, music, and teacher's rooms, laboratories, a library, a canteen, sports, aerobics, and assembly halls. The school is fully supplied with the necessary furniture, equipment, and visual aids.







































URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/225146.html

Print version

Views: 114

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also