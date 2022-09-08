Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister credits dynamics of Baku-Tokyo ties

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani-Japanese relations are developing successfully, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

Mammadov delivered the remarks at an event and exhibition commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan at the ministry on September 7.

Addressing the event, Mammadov pointed out that the historical visit of the national leader Heydar Aliyev to Japan in February 1998 was of great importance in establishing a high-level dialogue between the two countries.

He noted that the political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as the next meetings of the intergovernmental economic commission, were successfully held in 2022.

Highlighting the role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in the deepening of bilateral relations, Mammadov said that the existing environment of mutual understanding between the two nations creates favorable conditions for the further strengthening of relations and the realization of the existing great potential.

Japan's participation in the process of restoration of the liberated territories was emphasized with satisfaction.

In his turn, Junichi Wada, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said that despite the geographical distance, the establishment of friendly relations, mutual respect, and trust between Japan and Azerbaijan is commendable.

Wada noted that mutual visits have an exceptional role in the development of bilateral relations and joint projects are being implemented between Azerbaijan and Japan in various spheres, including economic, cultural, and humanitarian ones.

Then, letters from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Yoshimasa Hayashi were exchanged.

At the end of the event, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, members of the parliament, employees of the Japanese embassy in Azerbaijan, representatives of Japanese companies operating in the country, representatives of scientific and academic circles, as well as other guests.