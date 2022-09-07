Azerbaijan demonstrates own UAVs, mortars at ADEX-2022

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has showcased intelligence and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022).

One of the showcased UAVs Turaz is reported to be able to move over land and sea. No appropriate infrastructure is required for it to take off and land. It can perform intelligence operations at an altitude of up to three kilometers, reach speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour, and be in flight for about two to three hours.

Further, a Zarba UAV with its effective use radius of 10-15 kilometers with a 2.5 kg warhead was also showcased at the exhibition. The device can carry out reconnaissance operations and be engaged in carrying out strikes. It can also reach a speed of up to 200 km per hour. This drone is under development.

Tilt Rotor UAV, which performs the functions of support, as well as reconnaissance, is also presented at the exhibition. Tilt Rotor can take off and land on any surface.

Ovchu (Hunter) UAV is designed to destroy targets from the air with mines. The device can carry up to four mines at a time, weighing seven kilograms each. Also, this drone can suppress radio waves, which prevents it from being detected by the enemy. Its flight range is about 20 kilometers, the maximum speed is 70-80 kilometers per hour.

The domestic Gartal (Eagle) UAV, which is capable of carrying two bombs of three kilograms each, has been presented at the exhibition. The flight range of the device is seven kilometers, the maximum speed amounts to 70 kilometers per hour, whereas the flight time takes up to 30 minutes.

The exhibited Shahin UAV can transport one bomb with a flight range of seven kilometers with a flight time of 30 minutes.

In addition, the Guzgun UAV, capable of carrying an explosive weighing up to 0.5 kilograms at a distance of up to seven kilometers, is also displayed at the exhibition. The flight speed is up to 80 kilometers per hour, while the time spent in the air equals up to 20 minutes.

One of the largest locally produced UAVs showcased at the exhibition is Simurg. This device can deliver two bombs of 10 kilograms each for a distance reaching 17 kilometers. The speed and time spent in the air are 50 kilometers per hour and up to 40 minutes, respectively.

Other domestically produced mortars were also demonstrated during the event.

It was noted that a 120-mm mortar can fire up to eight mines in 43 seconds. At the same time, the range of projectiles produced can reach seven kilometers.

The mortars can be loaded with 40, 60, 82, and 120-mm mines.

Azerbaijani mortars are also exported to other countries.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and other countries. For the first time, Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibition. This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with their own national stands.