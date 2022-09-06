Azerbaijan Defense Ministry dismisses Armenia's ceasefire breach allegations

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has dismissed Armenia’s alleged ceasefire breach allegations, Azernews reports, citing the local media.

The ministry denied the claims of the Armenian Defense Ministry that said Azerbaijani military units shelled the state border, killing an Armenian soldier.

"We strongly reject this information spread by the opposite side," the ministry stressed.

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported that in the evening of September 5, Armenian serviceman Junior Sergeant Arman Sargsyan (2002), received a fatal gunshot wound at his military position as a result of (according to preliminary information) an Azerbaijani shooting in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.