Azerbaijani Army positions come under fire in Kalbajar direction

By Trend

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district of the state border subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of the Yellija settlement of Kalbajar district, as well as two military vehicles supporting these positions, on September 2, at around 15:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result, the windshields and windows of the cars have been damaged.

There are no losses among Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a result of the adequate retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units the opposing side was suppressed.