President Ilham Aliyev meets with Saudi Arabian minister of investment in Italian Cernobbio city [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the Minister of Investments of Saudi Arabia, Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih in Cernobbio, Italy, on September 2.

Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih extended the King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s greetings, as well as his congratulations on the liberation of the Azerbaijani territorries to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for the Saudi King`s greetings and congratulations and asked the minister to extend his greetings to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The minister hailed the rapid restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the development of economic relations, including the project implemented by Saudi Arabia's "ACWA Power" company in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation in the field of energy, especially oil and gas. A preliminary agreement was reached on the visit of a number of Saudi Arabian companies and businessmen to the liberated territories by the end of this year.



