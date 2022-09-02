Foreign officials hail 4th trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has welcomed the fourth meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and President of European Council Charles Michel.

"Important to keep working to advance on a peace treaty and continue with efforts on humanitarian and connectivity areas. The EU continues to be fully engaged in support of peaceful, secure, and prosperous South Caucasus,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Separately, the Swedish foreign minister also welcomed the trilateral meeting on her Twitter account.

"Welcome continued strong engagement by President of European Council Charles Michel and the 4th meeting between leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Important for EU to be part of the process for peace and stability in the South Caucasus," she wrote.

To recap, the fourth trilateral meeting was held under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on August 31.

The third Brussels meeting took place between the leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel on May 22. At that meeting, the sides focused on the situation in the South Caucasus, the development of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan with the EU as well as the broader region.

On May 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed decrees on the creation of border delimitation and security commissions.