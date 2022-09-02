Next meeting of commissions on border delimitation to be held in November

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The next meeting of the commissions on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Brussels in November, President of the European Council Charles Michel said.

He made the remarks after the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Michel stated that during the meeting the parties familiarized themselves with conditions for unblocking transport communications.

“In all these discussions, I would like to emphasize that it is important to prepare the population on both sides for long-term sustainable peace. The EU is ready to further strengthen its support for long-term sustainable peace. The EU will also continue to insist on accelerating economic development for the benefit of both countries and their populations," he noted.

Separately, Michel shared that Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will hold a meeting to discuss the text of the peace treaty next month.

The foreign ministers were instructed to meet within a month to work out draft texts.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify substantive work to promote a peace treaty regulating interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

To recap, the fourth trilateral meeting was held under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on August 31.

The third Brussels meeting took place between the leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel on May 22. At that meeting, the sides focused on the situation in the South Caucasus, the development of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan with the EU as well as the broader region.

On May 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed decrees on the creation of border delimitation and security commissions.