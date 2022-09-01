Presidential aide: Azerbaijan highly appreciates Charles Michel's role in peace process

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the role of President of the European Council Charles Michel in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said on Twitter.

"We highly value the role of President Charles Michel and his team to facilitate bilateral peace treaty talks and inter-state normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev on multiple occasions reiterated the position of Azerbaijan in this regard," Hajiyev wrote.

The fourth Brussels meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on August 31 and was under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel.

The third Brussels meeting took place between the leaders at the initiative of President of the European Council Charles Michel on May 22. The sides focused on the situation in the South Caucasus and the development of EU relations with both countries as well as the broader region.

Meanwhile, the second meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian border delimitation commissions led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan took place in Moscow on August 30, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The first such meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia occurred on May 24, 2022.

The parties confirmed their willingness to cooperate on delimitation and other matters within the commission's framework. The conference also discussed arranging the joint operations of the commission's organizational and procedural difficulties.

On May 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed decrees on the creation of border delimitation and security commissions.