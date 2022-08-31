Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian & EU leaders kicks off in Brussels [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan under the aegis of European Council President Charles Michel has kicked off in Brussels, Azernews reports.

This is the fourth meeting of its kind being held under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel. The meeting expects to discuss the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The third Brussels meeting took place between the leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel on May 22. At that meeting, the sides focused on the situation in the South Caucasus, the development of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan with the EU as well as the broader region.



