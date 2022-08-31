Central Asia Weekly Review: Kazakhstan's weapons embargo, Turkmen-Russian gas co-op opportunities

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Central Asia Weekly Review: 24-30 Aug 22

HIGHLIGHTS

Kazakhstan imposes a temporary embargo on weapons supply to foreign states

Russia is ready to expand gas cooperation with Turkmenistan

Tajikistan significantly increases export of electricity

International eagle hunting competition held in Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan, UAE discuss issues of investment cooperation

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan imposes temporary embargo on weapons supply to foreign states

Kazakhstan has suspended the export of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition to foreign states until the end of August 2023.

On August 22, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Security Council, whose members considered the production and purchase of weapons, as well as export control in this area. Following the meeting, the president issued a number of instructions. A government statement does not clarify the reason behind the decision.

President: Kazakhstan to stand firm behind nuclear security principle

Kazakhstan will stand firm behind the principles of nuclear security, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated via Twitter.

“Today is the International day against nuclear tests. It is of paramount importance to humanity. Nuclear explosions have caused severe damage to the Kazakh land. Such a tragedy shouldn’t happen again. Our country will stand firm behind the principles of nuclear security", the Kazakh president tweeted.

To recap, Kazakhstan marks International day against nuclear tests on August 29.

On this day in 1991, President of the Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site. In 2019, this date was included in the list of national holidays in Kazakhstan. The closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site became a long-awaited and fateful decision.

KYRGYZSTAN

Kyrgyzstan intends to get sovereign credit rating by Russian agency

First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Choro Seyitov met with representatives of Gazprombank as part of the assignment of a credit rating to the country by the ACRA rating agency.

The macroeconomic trends of forecasts and structural changes in the country for the coming period were discussed as part of the assessment of the sovereign risk of Kyrgyzstan, as well as issues of tax policy management for the coming period.

For the past few years, the sovereign credit rating has been assigned to Kyrgyzstan by Moody’s. In January this year, it downgraded Kyrgyzstan’s rating from B2 to B3, saying that the authorities’ decision to nationalize Central Asia’s largest gold mine last year was an indicator of poor governance and a worsening investment climate.

International eagle hunting competition held in Kyrgyzstan

The international eagle hunting competition kicked off on August 29 on Chunkurchak pasture in Tajikistan.

The archery contest among men and women, eagle release, taigan dog hunting, and mounted archery was held on the first day of the competition.

Over 120 participants from 17 countries are participating in the competition.

The competition is held as part of preparations for the Fourth World Nomad Games and is divided into 2 rounds.

The first round is held at the international level until August 31 and is dedicated to Independence Day.

The second round will be held at the national level.

TURKMENISTAN

Russia is ready to expand gas cooperation with Turkmenistan

Gazprom is ready to expand cooperation in the purchase of Turkmen gas on a long-term basis.

The remarks were made during a meeting between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the head of the Russian holding Alexei Miller in Ashgabat.

According to the parties, a fruitful partnership can also develop within the framework of large-scale infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, where, in addition to increasing hydrocarbon production, the gas chemical and petrochemical industries are actively developing. At the same time, the emphasis is made on the formation of generating capacities of renewable energy sources.

Turkmen president receives representatives of Uzbek delegation

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Uzbekistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and Secretary of the Security Council, Special Representative of the Uzbek President Abdulaziz Kamilov, who arrived in the Turkmen capital to participate in the Turkmen-Uzbek MFA consultations.

The sides conveyed greetings, confirming commitment to intensifying the multi-vector strategic partnership between the countries.

The Turkmen leader emphasized the country’s commitment to friendship, good neighborliness, and fruitful cooperation with fraternal Uzbekistan, whose peoples are united by spiritual traditions and historical and cultural ties that have developed over the centuries.

During the discussion, the sides noted great opportunities for building up mutually beneficial contacts in a wide range of areas, including trade and economics.

A separate topic of the meeting was the prospects for expanding Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation in the context of the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Uzbekistan in July this year, and a solid package of bilateral documents signed following the visit.

Further, the parties exchanged views on priority issues of bilateral and regional partnership.

TAJIKISTAN

Tajikistan significantly increases export of electricity

Tajikistan has exported electricity worth over $64.5 million from January to July this year, according to the statistical department of the republic.

This is 17.2% more compared to 2021 when foreign consumers were supplied with Tajik electricity worth $55 million.

The main consumer of Tajik electricity is Afghanistan, and supplies are also made to Uzbekistan in relatively smaller volumes.

Tajikistan, Palestine to jointly fight corruption

The anti-corruption authorities of Tajikistan and Palestine signed a memorandum of cooperation.

It was signed by the head of the Tajikistan Agency for State Financial Control and the Fight against Corruption, Sulaimon Sultonzoda, and the chairman of the Palestinian anti-corruption commission, Roid Muhammad Radwan, who heads the official Palestinian delegation that arrived in Dushanbe.

It is reported that the memorandum is aimed at identifying points of interaction between the parties and coordinating joint activities.

The document also provides for the exchange of scientific and practical experience between the anti-corruption authorities of Tajikistan and Palestine.

UZBEKISTAN

Ancient Zoroastrian temple discovered in Uzbekistan

An ancient Zoroastrian temple was discovered in Norinsky District of Namangan Region of Uzbekistan.

Excavations in this area were carried out as part of a project by the Ministry of Innovative Development in the country.

As reported on the website of the ministry, during the excavations, a scientific group led by Academician Akhmadali Askarov discovered unique artifacts and a temple dating back to the ancient Stone Age, associated with the wide spread of Zoroastrianism and Islam in the region.

Uzbekistan, UAE discuss issues of investment cooperation

Uzbekistan and the UAE agreed to continue a constructive exchange of views in order to strengthen cooperation.

The remarks were made during a videoconference meeting between Deputy PM - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suheil Mohammed Al Mazrui.

During the talks, a wide range of issues of investment cooperation between the two countries, as well as practical aspects of interaction in key areas of strategic partnership and implementation of joint projects were discussed.

The parties noted with satisfaction the dynamically developing cooperation in the trade-economic sphere, as well as in the direction of traditional and alternative energy, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and tourism.