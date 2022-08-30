Azerbaijani Defense chief arrives in Turkiye

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Ankara, Turkiye, on a working visit, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

As part of his visit to Turkiye, Hasanov paid homage to Ankara's Heydar Aliyev Park on August 30.

“Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov laid a wreath at the monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, in the park and paid tribute to his memory,” the ministry said.

Hasanov is expected to attend the events to be held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Victory Day on August 30, the ministry reported earlier.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapons supply to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, signed by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.