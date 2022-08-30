Azerbaijan’s defense chief to visit Turkiye on 30 Aug

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov will pay a working visit to Turkiye on August 30, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

“Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will pay a working visit to the fraternal Republic of Türkiye on August 30 to participate in events to be held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Victory Day,” the ministry said.

Victory Day (Zafer Bayrami) is a Turkish national holiday that is always observed on August 30th. It may also be referred to as Armed Forces Day.

Victory Day marks the victory in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922, which was the decisive battle in Turkiye's War of Independence.

The day also commemorates Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkiye.