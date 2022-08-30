Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: August 22-28

By Azernews

NATION

Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan to meet in Brussels once again

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are slated to meet in Brussels on August 31. The meeting is expected to be mediated by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, as announced on his Twitter page earlier this month. Meanwhile, the second meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian border delimitation commissions may take place on August 29.

Kazakh president arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku on an official visit on August 24. Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022. For over a third of a century, both states, regarded as locomotives of their regions, are making great strides in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Efforts to resurrect OSCE Minsk Group may exclude the US from Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process - spokesperson

The resurrection efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group may lead to the alienation of the US from the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said. Abdullayeva made the remarks in response to US State Secretary Anthony Blinken’s press statement on the appointment of Philip Reeker to the post of Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations.

Azerbaijani, US archeologists conduct excavations in the southern region

Azerbaijan and the US archaeologists are conducting excavations in the jar burial site in the country’s southern Lerik District. According to the ANAS, Professor Abbas Seyidov, General Director of the Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology Institute, got acquainted with the archaeological research activities conducted by the expedition for the study of ancient monuments of the South-Eastern highlands on the territory of Lerik, as well as with the exhibits of the regional history-geography museum.

Azerbaijan repatriates citizens suffered shipwreck in Tunisia

Azerbaijan has repatriated two own nationals, who suffered in a shipwreck near Tunisia’s Gabes city. On April 16, 2022, the Equatorial Guinea-flagged Xelo ship sank off due to unfavorable weather conditions near the city of Gabes, Tunisia. Fadail Safarov and Ali Panahli, two of the ship's seven crew members, were Azerbaijani citizens.

Gubadli-Eyvazli road construction in full swing in liberated lands

The construction of the Gubadli-Eyvazli highway in the liberated lands is in full swing. The construction of the 28.5-km road, which is leading to the Eyvazli village across the difficult terrain in Gubadli District, is being carried out by the State Agency for Automobile Roads with two lanes under technical grade IV.

Azerbaijan worthily showcases its legacy at int'l level

With its rich cultural heritage, Azerbaijan worthily represents its legacy in the international arena. The country's museums play an enormous role in developing and promoting Azerbaijani culture and arts worldwide through international partnerships. With rich experience in promoting the national culture and participation in the 26th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), Azerbaijan has made another significant step in this direction. An Azerbaijani delegation attended the 26th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), entitled "The Power of Museums" in Prague, Azernews reports, citing the Carpet Museum.

Five Turkish companies building roads in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

Five Turkish companies are involved in the construction of road infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, State Agency of Automobile Roads Board Chairman Saleh Mammadov said. Mammadov recalled that the construction of road infrastructure in the country's liberated territories is being carried out by Azerbaijani and Turkish companies.

BUSINESS

Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia ink tripartite MoU on simplification of cargo transit

Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding on the simplification of cargo transit among the three nations. The memorandum was signed in Tehran on August 22 by the heads of the customs services of the mentioned three nations.

Serbia to purchase electricity from Azerbaijan, set to further deepen ties

Serbia will be able to purchase electricity from Azerbaijan on favorable terms, the office of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said following a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to the information, the Azerbaijani president agreed to the Serbian leader's request in providing a sufficient amount of electricity.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan ink numerous partnership deals

ADY Container LLC under the Azerbaijani Railways and Kazakhstan's KTZ Express Hong Kong under Kazakhstan Railways signed an agreement on partnership within the framework of the first Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council. The agreement covers issues of deepening cooperation in the field of multimodal cargo transportation and transcontinental container transportation, including the implementation of joint actions on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the North-South international transport corridor, China-Azerbaijan-China routes, Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Central Asia and others.

Azerbaijan launches Google Pay

The launch of Google Pay will significantly increase the share of non-cash payments in the total turnover of Azerbaijan, MasterCard General Director for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avsar Gurdal said. The remarks were made during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan. According to him, this type of payment is also the safest, because the phone owner needs to first provide an appropriate password, fingerprint, or biometric data to make the payment.

Azerbaijan launches new money transfer system from Russia

Azerbaijani citizens will be able to receive the money transferred from Russia at central post offices through the Granat money transfer system. The system was launched as a result of cooperation between the ministry’s Azerpost LLC and the International Bank of Azerbaijan - Moscow LLC (IBA-Moscow).

SOCAR, QazaqGas ink MoU on hydrocarbon fields exploration, development

Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Kazakh QazaqGaz have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony occurred during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and a delegation, headed by QazaqGaz’s Board of Directors Chairman, Sanzhar Zharkeshov. The document provides for the exploration and development of hydrocarbon fields in Kazakhstan, the development of the gas chemical industry, the modernization of the gas transportation industry, the use of innovative technologies in this sector, as well as exploring opportunities for cooperation in other important areas.

Hungary wants to procure green electricity from Azerbaijan

Hungary wants to purchase green electricity from Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said. He noted that Azerbaijan will produce a large amount of green electricity, which will be delivered to Georgia and from there to Romania along the seabed.

CULTURE

Shusha creativity workshop

Backed by the Shusha State Reserve, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry will launch a new project "Shusha creativity workshop". The project aims to raise awareness of international and local communities about the Armenian vandalism committed in Azerbaijani territories through the art works of people working in the creative industry.

Mugham art

The Azerbaijani mugham is a unique music style that makes you reverently tremble with delight. Being one of the ancient musical genres of the ancient East, mugham has always attracted the attention of music experts and music lovers from around the world. On August 26, acclaimed mugham singers and music lovers traditionally gather together to celebrate the greatness of the centuries-old form of music.

Maestro Niyazi

The Azerbaijani school of conductors has gone through a long and unique path of development. The art of conducting is inseparably connected with maestro Niyazi. Actually, Niyazi Tagizada-Hajibayov was the first professional Azerbaijani conductor, who won world fame for Azerbaijan. His name marks a whole era in the history of Azerbaijani musical art.

Colorful art banners on display in central Baku

The name of Nazim Mammadov (1934-2004) is inextricably linked with the most beloved domestic cartoons. Being one of the first Azerbaijani cartoonists, he made a huge contribution to the formation and development of national animation. Arts Council Azerbaijan has showcased Nazim Mammadov's artworks in Baku Azernews reports. The exhibition opened outside the Art Tower Gallery in the Old City. The open-air exhibition, entitled "Bright colors of summer", displayed eight art banners.

Eminent dancer some pro secrets with young talents

Baku Main Cultural Department has organized another creative meeting within the "We have a guest" project. As part of the project, Vice-Rector of Baku Choreography Academy's International Affairs Office, People's Artist Tarana Muradova held a master class for young dancers involved in choreographic art at the Mardakan Palace of Culture. The master class provides insight into Azerbaijani traditional dances and their main elements.

Absheron's Bronze Age historical monuments

The Absheron Peninsula carries traces of history within itself, parts of which are reflected in ancient mounds belonging to the Bronze Age discovered in the area. The ancient mounds have been found almost throughout the entire territory of Absheron, but they were mostly concentrated in the north and northeast of the peninsula. In particular, some mounds near the village of Turkan and Dubandi station have been relatively well studied.

Gobustan rock art

Gobustan is home to Azerbaijan's most famous and well-studied rock art. Evidence of people's lives in the Stone Age and subsequent times was discovered in the Gobustan Mountains. The Gobustan rock drawings were found in the 1930s. At the time, there was activity in the nearby stone quarry, and the area was piled high with enormous stone rocks. As the area cleared, the images became more noticeable. Many artworks were also unearthed in the caverns nearby.

SPORTS

Logo of Shusha Chess 2022 Tournament

The logo of the International Chess Tournament Shusha Chess 2022 has been presented. Some historical and cultural elements have become a source of inspiration for the creation of the official logo. The logo depicts the Shusha Castle, the Karabakh horse, and a chess piece.

WORLD

Ankara-Yerevan: Armenian fear of competition and diplomatic mini-steps

Over the past two months, some of the news from the Turkish-Armenian normalization front has been of a nature that revealed the plethora of deeply entrenched, but ultimately obsolete, inner anxieties shaping the South Caucasian nation. A poltergeist that stubbornly refuses to be exorcised has again cluttered the minds of a significant proportion of the Armenian population, as could be ascertained from a digest of the country's local media, preaching the old fiction that any rapprochement would lead to the absorption of this denuded tiny country into a vast and continuously expanding Türkiye.