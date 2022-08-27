OTS hails Azerbaijani Army control over Lachin city, Zabukh & Sus villages

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has issued a statement on Azerbaijani Army's stationing in the city of Lachin, as well as taking the villages of Zabukh and Sus under control, Azernews reports per Azertac.

The statement reads: “The Secretariat of the OTS welcomes the return of the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabukh and Sus to Azerbaijan as a continuation of the implementation process of the trilateral declaration of 9/10 November 2020.

The OTS reiterates its support and commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of brotherly Azerbaijan and expresses its readiness to contribute to the post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The OTS underlines the importance of the diplomatic efforts and supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which would serve peace and stability in the South Caucasus and the cause of returning the internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.”