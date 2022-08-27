To His Excellency Mr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by heavy rains and floods in your country.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 August, 2022