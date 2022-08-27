Special representative of Korean president visits Carpet Museum

By Laman Ismayilova

A delegation led by Suh Byung-soo, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Korea, the chairman of the Special Committee for supporting Busan's candidacy to host the World Expo 2030, visited National Carpet Museum in Baku.

The members of the delegation were informed about Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art, Azernews reports, citing the Carpet Museum.

They familiarized themselves with the museum's rich collection.

The country's carpet weaving art is well-known all over the world for its quality and high artistic value.

In 2010, UNESCO included Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Magnificent Azerbaijani carpets aroused great interest among the delegation.

Notably, the South Korean delegation has previously met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting discussed fruitful cooperation between South Korea and Azerbaijan in various spheres, including the economy.