Deputy FM: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan enjoy excellent bilateral, multilateral cooperation

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan successfully cooperate both on bilateral and multilateral platforms, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Xalaf Xalafov.

Xalafov made the remarks during an event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on August 26.

Addressing the event, Xalafov said that the existing friendship and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan stem from the shared historical and cultural values ??of the two nations.

Emphasizing the leaders’ role in the development of mutual relations, Xalafov underlined the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan both on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

He added that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan's cooperation in different domains, including political, economic, energy, logistical, humanitarian, and cultural spheres, is based on the agreement on strategic partnership and allied ties inked in Baku in 2005.

Furthermore, Serjan Abdykarimov, Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan, extended his congratulations to the event participants on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The ambassador, in particular, noted the importance of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to Azerbaijan, underlining that the documents signed during the visit will contribute to the further development of relations between the two nations in all sectors.

Abdykarimov stated that a number of joint events were held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, and expressed his gratitude for the cooperation in organizing these events.

Chingiz Abdullayev, a notable Azerbaijani writer, who attended the ceremony, offered his greetings on the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

He expressed delight in the two nations' thorough development of relations based on historical and cultural connections.

At the conclusion of the program, attendees were introduced to an exhibition commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, employees of Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan, members of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani-Kazakhstan Friendship Society, representatives of scientific circles, and other guests.