Control of Azerbaijan's Lachin city restored owing to unshakable political will of President Ilham Aliyev - Deputy Director of Trend News Agency

Control of Azerbaijan's Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages were restored owing to unshakable political will of Victorious Supreme Commander, President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, political expert Sahil Karimli said, Trend reports.



According to Karimli, this event is another success for Azerbaijan.

"Armenia, by signing the act of surrender, assumed a number of obligations. This concerned Lachin city, adjacent settlements, the so-called Lachin corridor, and others. However, unfortunately, over the past period, it has not fulfilled its obligations,” he reminded. “The President of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stressed in his speeches that the points of the statement of November 10, 2020 [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the Second Karabakh War] will be implemented anyway.”

“Azerbaijan forced Armenia to do this and achieved its goals. Our sovereign territories have been cleared of Armenian terrorist groups and the Armenians who used to be illegally settled there left. We have achieved our goal again," the expert further said.

According to him, the whole world is accepting the new realities which were formed after Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War, and the main task is to completely eradicate Armenian terror and separatism.

“Armenia is in a stalemate. Having suffered a shameful defeat in the war, Armenia is on the brink of an abyss, not supported by international circles. There is no doubt that Yerevan, which has not been able to resist the military and political power of the Azerbaijani state, will soon have to fulfill other conditions of the trilateral statement,” Karimli noted. “Soon we will witness the opening of the Zangazur corridor. This is reality. Because the leadership of Armenia understands that the ‘Iron Fist’ is in place and there is no other way out.”

He added that former IDPs from Lachin will soon return to their native land after 30 years.

"As soon as the Azerbaijani army entered Lachin, intensive restoration work began in the city. Employees of state structures have already begun laying communications, security measures are being taken, that is, work is in full swing. This means that its true owners are returning to Lachin, and the filthy trace of the enemy is being erased from our land, and we can say with full confidence that our people still have many victories and successes ahead," concluded the expert.

