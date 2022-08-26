Azerbaijan's several institutions to coordinate issues of using radio frequencies, telecommunications services

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending Decree No. 277 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On application of Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On telecommunications" dated August 9, 2005, Trend reports.

According to the decree, paragraph 2.10 of the decree on amendments to decree No. 277 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the application of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On telecommunications" dated August 9, 2005 will be given as follows:

"The powers of the relevant executive authority, provided for in Article 10.1 of this law, regarding the use of telecommunications services are exercised by the Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan, regarding the use of radio frequencies - by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan in agreement with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan."

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.