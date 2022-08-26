Sea Cup contest wraps up in Baku

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The closing and awarding ceremony of the Sea Cup contest, organized as part of the International Army Games-2022, took place in Baku on August 25, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The event was attended by the Defense Ministry officials, members of the parliament, military attachés, representatives of participating nations, as well as local and international media outlets, and other guests.

A documentary about Azerbaijan and the Sea Cup competition was presented, and the winning teams were awarded a cup, medals, and other prizes. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Russia, whose teams finished the competition with identical points and shared first place, were performed.

Azerbaijan hosted the Sea Cup competition for the fifth time as part of the International Army Games. As was the case in previous years, all conditions were created this time to organize the contest in a transparent atmosphere. The competition took place in a spirit of friendliness, fraternity, and mutual understanding, the ministry underlined.

According to the ministry, during the contest, the Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakh, and Russian naval teams competed "Artillery shootings," "Struggle for ship survival and rescue training," and "Maritime training" phases. The Azerbaijani servicemen performed well in the contest, it stressed.

In conformity with the contest's final results, Azerbaijani and Russian military seamen claimed first place with 225 points, the Kazakh team came second with 208 points, and the Iranian team came third with 178 points.

In the same vein, the Sniper Frontier contest, held as part of the International Army Games-2022, is underway in Iran’s Yazd city, the ministry said in a separate report.

The contest's third stage objectives were completed on August 25. Azerbaijani snipers acting in teams eliminated targets appearing at a distance of 300-600 meters with precise fire, in line with the requirements of the stage.

During the following exercise, the first sniper duo completed the duties of firing at targets positioned 150-200 meters away and running with weapons 300 meters distance. The second sniper couple then displayed their abilities by eliminating specific targets at a range of 300-600 meters.

The contestants are completing the tasks set to them successfully, the ministry emphasized.