Azerbaijan allocates funds for road building in Gakh District

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed measures on the reconstruction of roads in Gakhbash village, Gakh district, Azernews reports.

In keeping with the decree, for the reconstruction of the abovesaid roads, 687,000 manats ($404,120) were allocated from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget of the country for 2022 to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

Besides, the Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part one of this decree.