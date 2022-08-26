Azerbaijani servicemen rank third in Tank Biathlon contest semifinal

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani tank crew has ranked third in the Tank Biathlon contest semifinal, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The contest was held at the Alabino military training ground in Russia as part of the International Army Games-2022.

Azerbaijani tank crew competed with Kazakh, Chinese, and Vietnamese teams in the semifinals.

According to the stage results, Chinese, Kazakh, and Azerbaijani tankmen took the first, second, and third places, respectively.

In the same vein, the next round of exercises was fulfilled within the second stage of the Sniper Frontier contest, held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Yazd, Iran, the ministry said in a separate report.

Targets at a range of 300-500 meters were destroyed, in line with the contest’s parameters. After completing the obstacle course, the targets for the sniper team were identified, and four targets at a range of 400-600 meters were shot.

Sniper pairs used precise fire to eliminate five fixed and moving targets at ranges of 150-200, 200-400, and 300-800 meters.

Then the drawing procedure for the third stage was held in the presence of referees. According to the rules, unlike the previous stages, the snipers will compete in teams rather than in pairs.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani Naval Forces hosted a press conference to mark the end of the Sea Cup competition, which was held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Azerbaijan's territorial waters in the Caspian Sea.

The news conference was attended by the representatives of the participating countries, members of the Board of Referees, and representatives of local and international media.

Detailed information was offered during the press conference on the circumstances set for organizing and running the contest at a high level, the work of the Board of Referees, and the performance of the participating teams.

During the Sea Cup competition, military seamen competed in the "Artillery shootings", "Struggle for ship survival and rescue training", and "Maritime training" phases and the best crews were chosen on the basis of their performances.

The Azerbaijani and Russian military seamen won the tournament with 225 points, according to the final results. The Kazakh team finished second with 208 points, and the Iranian team came third with 178 points.

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, underlined that the international Sea Cup contest was organized in Azerbaijan at a high level and in a transparent manner. Bakirov emphasized that the contest helped the development of cooperation and friendship among the Caspian nations.

The representatives of the participating nations, for their part, thanked them for the high-level circumstances.

The questions of media representatives were then addressed.

On August 25, the Sea Cup game will conclude with a closing ceremony and the awarding of the winning teams.