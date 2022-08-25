Azerbaijani, Kazakh universities agree on cooperation

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani and Kazakh universities signed an agreement on cooperation in Baku, Azernews reports.

The agreement on cooperation was signed between The M. O. Auezov South Kazakhstan State University and the Azerbaijani State Economic University.

Furthermore, the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University signed an agreement on cooperation with the Azerbaijani Institute of Microbiology and Scientific Research Institute of Geotechnological Problems of Oil, Gas, and Chemistry.

Earlier, Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzada informed that Azerbaijan’s ADA University and Kazakh universities are expected to sign new bilateral documents.