President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the special representative of the President of the Republic of Korea, the chairman of the Special Committee for supporting Busan's candidacy to host the World Expo "Expo 2030", So Byog-soo.

to be updated

a target="_blank" href="http://photos.today.az/images/kas1/so_byog-soo1.jpg">