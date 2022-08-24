Armenia must pay compensation to Azerbaijani IDPs - official

By Trend

Residents of Azerbaijan’s Lachin filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights in the case of ‘Chiragov and others v. Armenia’ in 2005, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov told Trend.

According to Asgarov, the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of ‘Chiragov and Others v. Armenia’ in 2015 was the first and only international judicial document which confirmed the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

"Armenia's obligation under the judgment is to create a mechanism to consider the claims of Azerbaijani IDPs directly to the Armenian state. However, it refuses to pay the compensations under the pretext that in this case it would be recognized as the responsible state, although Armenia has already been recognized as such a state,” he said.

“We are taking measures in connection with the adoption of a decision on this issue by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and exerting pressure on Armenia," added the official.