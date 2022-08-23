Azerbaijani team preparing for Tank Biathlon contest's semifinal

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani team competing in the Tank Biathlon contest as part of the International Army Games-2022 is preparing for the semifinal stage, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

The tank crew inspected the combat vehicles to be involved in the semifinal stage and carried out the adjustment fire from standard armament, the ministry said.

The international contest held at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow will last until August 27, it added.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani team proceeded to the semifinals of the competition, leaving the Mongolian team behind.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani naval team has successfully completed the next stage of the Sea Cup contest, the ministry said in a separate report.

The teams competing in the Sea Cup competition, which was held in Azerbaijan as part of the International Army Games-2022, fulfilled the task of using lifesaving equipment during the "Fight for ship stability and rescue preparation" stage.

In line with the rules, each team of five persons wearing special swimming gear traversed a distance of 25 meters and used oars to bring the life raft to the prescribed place.

The Azerbaijani and Russian teams tied for first place with identical points, the Iranian team came second, and the Kazakh team finished third.

The International Army Games is an annual military sports event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. The event, which was launched in August 2015, involves about 30 countries taking part in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove their combat readiness.

In addition, the servicemen are attending the Sea Cup held in Azerbaijan, as well as the Sniper Frontier (Iran) contest being held as part of the International Army Games-2022.



