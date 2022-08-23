Azerbaijan is forcing Armenia to fulfill its obligations under trilateral statement - analysis

By Trend

The necessary work is being carried out in Lachin, Zabukh and Sus cities to eliminate the consequences of the war crime committed by Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories - illegal resettlement, and to return the former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

The relevant instructions of President Ilham Aliyev are being carried out in connection with this. And Armenians, as they did almost two years ago, leaving the lands belonging to the Azerbaijanis, set fire to forests and destroy everything they can.

Military expert Adalat Verdiyev told Trend that as in the case of other lands under occupation, the villages of the Lachin district have also been destroyed by Armenian militants for 30 years. The infrastructure belonging to the Azerbaijanis was either destroyed, burned, or taken out. He noted that he remembers how the Armenians staged fireworks after the occupation of the village of Gyzyldzha near Sus village.

"While they were setting off fireworks, 29 people, including me, were transporting 11 wounded Azerbaijanis. 4 of these people went missing," an expert said.

Verdiyev noted that the Armenian government is the reason that the residents of Lachin have been deprived of the opportunity to live in their native land for 30 years. Today, Armenians are leaving Lachin and nearby villages.

"Those who plundered Azerbaijani territories, when resettling in 1992 to this day burn Azerbaijani forests and houses again," he said.

Verdiyev noted that Azerbaijan is forcing defeated Armenia to fulfill its obligations established in the statement of November 10, 2020.

"This will be another victory of the Azerbaijani army. In achieving this victory, there is a great role of an independent and systematic policy pursued by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Azerbaijani army," he said.

Political scientist Ilyas Huseynov noted that Azerbaijan stands for full implementation of all the obligations in the statement signed on November 10, 2020 and is taking a number of important steps in connection with this.

"So, today practical activities are being carried out regarding the implementation of paragraph 6 of the trilateral joint statement. Undoubtedly, the counter-terrorist operation 'Revenge' was very effective in carrying out these works, and this, on the one hand, is the transfer of a number of dominant heights under the control of our army, obtaining geostrategic superiority, and on the other hand, activation in the political and diplomatic field. At the same time, the head of the Azerbaijani state regarded the counter-terrorist operation 'Revenge' as a punitive measure," he said.

Huseynov added that Armenians leaving Lachin and the surrounding villages are again setting fire to houses built by Azerbaijanis, destroying flora and fauna, and causing serious damage to the ecosystem.

"The implementation of environmental terrorism can have serious consequences. Armenians are engaged in arson on the territory even though the Armenian government has given instructions not to burn houses, and even said that the persons who burned houses will not receive compensation. But we see that in any case, forests and houses are set on fire. All this is completely unacceptable. Azerbaijan thanks to the political will and integrity of the head of state, will achieve compensation for the environmental damage caused by the Armenians by using practical measures," Huseynov said.