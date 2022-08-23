Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: August 15-21

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

HIGHLIGHTS

Callous pollution of Araz River begs Iranian involvement

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull dev't of Trans-Caspian infrastructure

Shahin Novrasli shines at Jazzbuhne festival in Austria

UK to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in demining Karabakh - envoy?

Azerbaijan, Germany eye development of space industry

Azerbaijan marks fabled singer’s 80th anniversary with monument & popular outdoor concert

NATION

Callous pollution of Araz River begs Iranian involvement

The ongoing reckless pollution of the transboundary Araz River by Armenia’s mining industry remains unaddressed. The subject is by no means new, neither is the concern, which has been voiced on a countless number of occasions to no avail.

UK to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in demining Karabakh - envoy?

UK ambassador James Sharp has said that his country will expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in demining Karabakh. According to him, the UK has already contributed 500,000 pounds ($608,000) to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

Azerbaijan sets up 19 new military units in liberated lands over the past year

Deputy Chief of the State Border Service (SBS) Lt-Gen Abbas Khalilov has said that Azerbaijan had established 19 new military units in the liberated lands over the past year. According to the deputy chief, in order to organize the proper protection of the state border, the country launched 110 border combat points, as well as restored 14 border outposts on the state border with Iran (liberated from the Armenian occupation).

Azerbaijan in charge of commanding heights in Karabakh

The circumstances pertaining to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Karabakh may be shrouded in obscurity, and Article 4 of the 10 November ceasefire deal may have not been fully implemented, but Azerbaijan has its design being carefully and, when the necessity arises, very swiftly implemented.

Azerbaijan slams Armenians for setting fire to woodlands in Lachin, Khojaly districts, calls it ecocide

Azerbaijan is to take legal actions against Armenians, who set fire to forests in Lachin and Khojaly districts. The deputy minister vowed that those activities would be thoroughly reviewed and evaluated in conformity with international laws. He added that Azerbaijan strongly condemns scenes of setting fire to the woodlands as shown on video clips made in Lachin and Khojaly in recent days and considers them ecocide.

Azerbaijan expects embassy attackers in London to be brought to justice

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that Azerbaijan expects embassy attackers in London to be brought to justice. She emphasized that the incident against the Azerbaijani embassy in London is an attack and provocation by members of a radical religious group against the diplomatic mission, and this event seriously raises the issue of the security of the diplomatic mission.

BUSINESS

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan to further simplify cargo transportation?

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan aim to further simplify the process of cargo transportation through the territory of their countries. According to the ministry, at present, there is a gradual increase in cargo transportation along the so-called 'Middle Corridor'.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull dev't of Trans-Caspian infrastructure

Amid emerging news of Kazakhstan's alleged plans to sell its crude oil through Azerbaijan, KazMunaygas state-owned oil and gas company chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev visited Baku on August 15. During the visit, the official met SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf to discuss cooperation between the companies for the development of the Trans-Caspian infrastructure.

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan eye co-op in increasing productivity, combating soil erosion

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan mulled ways of cooperation in the field of increasing productivity and combating soil erosion. In Azerbaijan, the official got acquainted with the activities of AqriBioEkoTex LLC, which produces organic, organomineral, and bio-fertilizers, as well as soil microorganisms.

Baku to host XV Verona Eurasian Economic Forum

Azerbaijan's capital city Baku will host XV Verona Eurasian Economic Forum from on October 27 to 28. According to the source, the aim of the event is to contribute to the business dialogue in Greater Eurasia.

Azerbaijan, Germany eye development of space industry

Deputy Head of the German Embassy Mission in Azerbaijan Heiko Schwarz and representatives of the embassy visited the main center for ground satellite control of Azercosmos OJSC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the guest was informed about the activities of Azercosmos OJSC, satellite projects of Azerbaijan, and plans for further development. The guests were also informed about the preparatory work for the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku in 2023.

CULTURE

Azerbaijan marks fabled singer’s 80th anniversary with monument & popular outdoor concert

August of 2022 will go down in Azerbaijan’s history as one of the brightest and most memorable months as to the number of momentous events that have already occurred or are in the pipeline to reshape the overall bigger picture in the South Caucasus and in the wider region in years to come.

Azerbaijan attends congress of Hun & Turkic nations in Hungary to showcase own rich culture

Azerbaijan participated in the international kurultai (congress) of the Hun and Turkic nations held in Hungarian Bigac. The 7th international kurultai (congress) brought together delegations from 20 nations that showcased their richest cultural and historical heritage, who have lived in historical Turan stretching over the vast territories.

Baku, Cairo look into ways of expanding tourism cooperation

The Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency intends to expand tourism cooperation with Egypt. At a meeting with Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan Hisham Mohamed Nagi Abdel Hamid, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev expressed his readiness for the implementation of different strategies aimed at promoting the partnership in the tourism sector.

Shahin Novrasli shines at Jazzbuhne festival in Austria

Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli has thrilled music lovers at the Jazzbuhne festival in Leh, Austria, Azernews reports. The acclaimed jazz musician shared the same stage with such renowned musicians as Jim Cammack (bass) and Josselin Hazar (drums).



