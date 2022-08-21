Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: We hope for further development of cooperation with Serbia

"We hope for further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Serbia.

“Today marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia. On this occasion, we convey our best wishes to the government and people of the Republic of Serbia. We look forward to the further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia,” the post reads.