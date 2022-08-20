Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull military education cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Rector of Azerbaijan National Defense University Lt-Gen Heydar Piriyev met with a Pakistani team in Baku to explore military education collaboration, Azernews reports, quoting the Defense Ministry.

The delegation is made up of high-ranking civil servants of the Pakistani government studying at the Pakistani National Management College.

Piriyev welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure to meet them in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the present condition and possibilities for the expansion of cooperation between the two nations in the sphere of military education, as well as other matters of mutual concern.

The group was given a thorough briefing on the National Defense University and the second Karabakh war. Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee also attended the meeting.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries to voice political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

In September 2021, the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted joint international drills in Baku, codenamed Three Brothers - 2021.

Under the drills plan, the special forces units carried out practical shootings using small arms and grenade launchers, the report added.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.