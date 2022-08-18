National Preventive Group against Torture examines conditions of convicted Armenians in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Members of the Ombudsman’s National Preventive Group against Torture (NPG) met without prior notification with Armenian nationals, convicted for criminal acts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports.

The meeting, carried out under the instructions of Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva, was held to investigate conditions of detention, treatment to ensure the rights of detainees.

The meeting was organized in accordance with Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT) and the Constitutional Law "On Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan".

In the course of the interviews held during the confidential meetings, it was found out that each of the convicts was provided with telephone calls, correspondence, contact with family members, means for getting information (TV, publications), and medical care. The received persons have not complained about the conditions of detention or treatment.

During the monitoring, it was observed that those persons are treated in compliance with the norms of international law, without any discrimination, and their rights, as well as the necessary medical and psychological services, are ensured accordingly.