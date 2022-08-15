President Ilham Aliyev's trips to Azerbaijan's regions indicate the importance of their development

By Trend

The development of the regions of Azerbaijan has always been one of the priority issues, Trend reports.

The work carried out contributed to increasing the development potential of the regions, improving the business and investment environment, infrastructure provision, quality of public services, improving the welfare of the population and environmental safety. President Ilham Aliyev's consecutive trips to the regions serve both the comprehensive development of the country and the strengthening of social protection of the population.

In total 32 trips of Azerbaijani President to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and to other regions of the country took place in the past and current years.

Along with the restoration work in the liberated territories, President of Azerbaijan focuses on other cities and districts of the country, work continues on their development, improving the standard of living of the population.

President Ilham Aliyev during his trip to Hajigabul on April 20, 2021, took part in the opening of the Hajigabul Industrial Quarter, the commissioning ceremony of the Hajigabul-Mughan highway after reconstruction, the presentation of the Agropark of Agro Dairy LLC, the commissioning ceremony of the Garasu substation, the opening of the Azersun Shamakhi Agropark.

During his visio the Gabala district on May 15, 2021, a new bridge over the Boom river was put into operation, as well as after restoration work, a highway leading to the village of Boom. The President of Azerbaijan visited the Albanian Church of the Holy Virgin Mary in the village of Nij in the Gabala district, secondary school No. 1 and the Church of St. Elisha Chotari. Azerbaijani President also took part in the opening of the Gabala railway station and the single-line railway Lyaki-Gabala station.

As part of his trips to Dashkesan, Naftalan, Goranboy and Ganja on July 21,2021, President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted in Dashkesan with the activities of the integrated regional processing site Chovdar of AzerGold CJSC, works carried out on the reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems in Dashkesan. The Head of State also got acquainted with the airport of Naftalan, took part in the opening of the Naftalan central sanatorium, in the event of commissioning a kindergarten-nursery in Naftalan, the opening of the Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy, the opening of the Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex. President of Azerbaijan got acquainted with the scenes of crimes caused by the missile strikes of Armenia in Ganja.

During trips to Tartar and Barda districts on October 3, 2021, Presiden Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening ceremonies of highways leading to the village of Sugovushan and the village of Talysh, laid the foundation of the Talysh-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan highway, raised the flag of Azerbaijan in the village of Talysh and the village of Sugovushan of the Tartar district. The President of Azerbaijan also took part in the opening after the reconstruction of the small hydroelectric power plants Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2, and got acquainted with the conditions created in a new house built for a resident of the city of Tartar on the site of the Armenian armed forces destroyed as a result of missile strikes. Azerbaijani President also attended the opening ceremony of the professional lyceum in Barda city.

President Ilham Aliyev, visited Shamakhi and Ismayilli districts on November 1, 2021 and got acquainted with the restoration and repair works at the Badoyun Mosque in Lahij, took part in the opening of a new building of the Children and Families Support Center, a new building of the Natig Behdiyev Upper Secondary School No. 6 in Ismayilli, the Northwestern Regional SCADA Management Center, Azerishig OJSC electrical grid operator in Shamakhi, and also got acquainted with the work done in the Youth Park of the city of Shamakhi. The Head of State took part in the opening of the kindergarten-nursery No. 7 in Shamakhi, as well as the Creativity Center created with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the city stadium, the Shamakhi Center for growing grape seedlings, the Charkhan rural Secondary School, the complex of the Pirshaat Baba Mosque Sanctuary in Shamakhi after restoration and reconstruction.

President of Azerbaijan, as part of his trip to the Guba district on December 6,2021, familiarized himself with the conditions created after the reconstruction, overhaul and construction of the Olympic Sports Complex, took part in the opening of the Quba ABAD Factory packaging production enterprise, familiarized himself with the conditions created at secondary school No. 1, built in the village of Birinji Nugadi Guba district. President Ilham Aliyev also took part in the opening of the Guba-Gonagkend highway, got acquainted with the conditions created in the new house of culture in the village of Gonagkend of the Guba district.

President Ilham Aliyev visited Ganja on January 30, 2023 and took part in the opening of the new building of the Ganja State Drama Theater, as well as the Ganja Regional center ASAN Services No. 2, got acquainted with the progress of construction work in the Ganja Sports Palace, took part in the opening of the locomotive depot of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, laid the foundation of the Ganja memorial complex.

During his trip to the Terter district, the Azerbaijani President took part in the presentation of a modern isolated and protected cable line laid in the village of Sugovushan, got acquainted with the repair and restoration work carried out in a private house in the village, visited the building of the Secondary school for 144 students. The Head of State also laid the foundation of a new mosque in the village of Sugovushan, took part in the opening of the No. 1 Military unit of the Ministry of Defense, laid the foundation of a tourist complex. In addition, the President of Azerbaijan took part in the official opening of the first rowing training camp in the village.

As part of his trip to Ismayilli, Aghsu and Gobustan districts on 12,2022, President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the reconstruction works carried out in connection with the creation of tourism infrastructure in the Diri Baba Mausoleum in Gobustan district, took part in the opening of the Basqal Resort & Spa hotel, got acquainted with the ongoing and planned construction and restoration works on the territory The State Historical and Architectural Reserve Basgal in the Ismayilli district, took part in the opening of the Center for Young Craftsmen and the Museum of State Symbols on the Flag Square in the city of Aghsu. The Head of state also got acquainted with the activities of Aghsu Agropark JSC.