Envoy: Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's aspiration for regional stability

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's aspiration for regional stability, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

"Azerbaijan strives to achieve stability, peace, and prosperity in its region. We believe that there is no alternative to peace. Peace is important not only for neighboring countries but also for the entire region and for the international community," he said.

Noting that the relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan develop at the highest level and cover many sectors, the ambassador stated that new prospects for the development of economic relations are opening up between the two countries.

"I am very glad that today a large number of our friends from Azerbaijan are also present at the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence. The relations between our countries are strong and are rooted in history," he added.

Further, the ambassador noted that there are 4 regular flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and about 1,000 Pakistanis arrive in Azerbaijan per week. He emphasized that this contributes to the development of tourism in Azerbaijan, and facilitates new business contacts between the two countries.

In a separate statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of National Day.

"We cordially extend our warmest wishes for success and prosperity to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan on their National Day and express our sincere congratulations on this special day. Happy National Day, Pakistan!" the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.