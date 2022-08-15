Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: August 8-14

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

HIGHLIGHTS

NATION

In Conversation with Ambassador Kauzlarich: Peace, energy and global order

In an exclusive interview with Azernews, H. E. Richard Kauzlarich, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan from 1993–97, who is also a renowned writer and intelligence analyst, shared his invaluable reflections on the current phase of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, the obstacles on the thorny path to the emergence of a full-fledged bilateral format, the war in Ukraine and many other salient issues of our troubled times.

Leading Turkish media outlets interview Azerbaijani foreign minister

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave an interview to the leading Turkish media agencies as part of his working visit to Turkiye on August 9. In the interviews, he talked about Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure peace and security in the region after the 44-day war.

US and Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process

Although the South Caucasus as a whole and the Azerbaijani-Armenian dimension, as an integral element, remain important to the US, the past few years have witnessed certain developments that, at first glance, may be interpreted as signs of retrenchment of Washington’s involvement vis-à-vis Baku and Yerevan.

Top diplomat: Armenia bears full responsibility for recent tension in Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has condemned Armenia for the latest tension in Karabakh. Addressing the 13th Conference of Ambassadors in Ankara, Bayramov stressed that Armenia’s failure to honor its commitments under the trilateral statements is the primary source of the recent tension in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, Algeria eyeing bolstering economic, political relations

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Algerian Foreign Minister and Special presidential representative Ramtane Lamamra talked about Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani land, Algeria as a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, political processes in the Middle East among other topics. In addition to the bilateral framework, cooperation issues were discussed between the two states in multilateral international and regional formats, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Canada reiterates commitment to bolstering ties with Azerbaijan

In a statement on the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Canadian diplomatic relations, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly reiterated her country's commitment to further strengthening the bilateral ties and stated that Canada is committed to bolstering ties with Azerbaijan. According to her, the 30-year-long partnership with Azerbaijan has been based on close people-to-people ties, including a thriving Azerbaijani population that contributes significantly to Canada's diversity, wealth, and success.

BUSINESS

ICGB AD Executive Director upbeat about IGB & Azerbaijan's role in changing energy situation in Europe [INTERVIEW]

In an exclusive interview with Azernews, ICGB AD Executive Director from the Bulgarian side Teodora Georgieva spoke about IGB's role in changing the energy situation in Bulgaria and the wider region, Azerbaijan's role in guaranteeing uninterrupted gas supplies to Europe, expected volumes of Azerbaijani gas to be pumped via the pipeline, as well as the possibilities of increasing IGB's throughput capacity.

Baku to host Global Grain Outlook int'l conference

The Russian Grain Union will host the XII International Grain Trading Conference "Global Grain Outlook" in Baku from October 4 through 7, 2022. Azerbaijan was chosen as the venue for its unique geographical location, which allows it to be considered a link between the grain markets of the Black Sea region, Asia, and the Middle East. Another reason for the choice is the formation of a positive image of Azerbaijan and the country’s positioning as a grain gateway between the Islamic world and the countries of the Black Sea region.

Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia to mull transit, customs issues

Iranian, Azerbaijani, and Russian officials will discuss the diversification of the routes on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) in the near future. At present, a railway terminal is being built between Iran and Azerbaijan in Iran’s Astara city. A part of this railway terminal has already been put into use.

Latvia eager to cooperate with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sector

Latvia sees potential for fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan in the renewable energy sector, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said. The ministry noted that the country’s strategic priority in cooperation with Azerbaijan is ensuring investments in sustainable energy capacities, notably wind-and solar-based generation.

Asia-Pacific countries complete trial project on container cargo transportation

A trial option of a digital platform for container transport between Asia-Pacific countries through railway operators is ready.

CULTURE

Day of Azerbaijan held within Islamic Solidarity Games

The Day of Azerbaijan has been held within the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye. Over 200 Azerbaijani sportsmen are representing the country at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Breathtaking mugham music sounds in Azerbaijan's Shusha

A spectacular final concert has been held in Shusha within the 8th Mugham TV contest in the courtyard of Bulbul's House-Museum with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The gala night featured the song "Karabakh" performed by People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov as well as Khan Shushinsky's famous folk composition "The mountains of Shusha are foggy".

New theater building might appear in Shusha – minister

A new theater building might be built in Shusha. Culture Minister Anar Karimov said that the ministry has put this issue on the agenda.

"Despite the fact that the general plan for Shusha has been approved, a detailed plan is being prepared. The question of what cultural institutions will be in Shusha will be discussed in the future. Considering that the territory of the city is not so large, we must determine the optimal location of cultural institutions," he added.

Azerkhalcha carpets showcased in Moscow

The exhibition "Rami Meir. A Return 40 Years Later" has opened at the Azerbaijani Pavilion (Pavilion 14) of VDNH. The project is dedicated to the creative work of a Baku-born Israeli artist Rami Meir (Rachamim Migirov) who is a Mountain Jew by origin.

In addition to the artist's artworks, the exhibition displayed beautiful carpets woven inspired by Rami Meir's art. The stunning carpets "Uca tanr?" (God Almighty) and "Nar ba??" (Pomegranate Orchard) were made by Azerkhalcha in partnership with "Rami Meir Art".

CultRural Festival boosts Azerbaijani-Bulgarian cultural partnership

The 1st Azerbaijani CultRural Festival 2022 brought together representatives of creative businesses. The large-scale event was organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) in partnership with the Plovdiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) within the project "Create. Industry! Bridging Culture and Creativity of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan" that connected representatives of creative businesses from Bulgaria and Azerbaijan in the fields of handicrafts, design, and fashion, as well as visual and performing arts.

SPORTS

Azerbaijani Chess Federation President also elected FIDE Vice-President

President of the Azerbaijani Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov has been elected a Vice-President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for the next four years.

Qarabag FC reaches UEFA Europa Conference League playoff

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC has defeated Hungarian Ferencvaros (3:1) in the return match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. The first match in Baku ended with a score of 1:1. The goals for Azerbaijan were scored by Ataa Jaber and Kenny Sayef and as a result of the two games, Qarabag advanced to the playoffs.



